🗑️ Replacing a field in our schema
A common situation for an evolving graph is to deprecate an existing schema field in favor of a new field. Let's see how to do this in our Catstronauts schema.
As we were going through some code cleanup, we noticed that the
length of a
Track and a
Module is documented to be in minutes. After some digging though, it looks like this is incorrect, and the value returned from our REST API is actually in seconds! The client app is doing the work to transform this number into minutes.
We should fix the description in the schema so that future clients won't be misled. We can also improve our schema to be more explicit about what exactly this field is.
This requires changes to our schema! Here's the plan:
- Add a new field to the schema.
- Mark the old field as deprecated.
- Monitor usage of the old field.
- Whenever usage is down and clients have had appropriate time to make their changes, we can safely remove the old field!
Let's get to it!
➕ Adding a new field
First, let's add the new field to our schema. Open up the
server repo.
In the
src folder, in
schema.js, we'll add a new field in the
Track type called
durationInSeconds. This field name is much clearer. This returns an
Int type, and we'll also give it an accurate description.
"The track's full duration, in seconds"durationInSeconds: Int
We'll do the same for the
Module type.
"The module's video duration, in seconds"durationInSeconds: Int
✍️ Adding resolvers
We'll need a resolver for both of these new fields. Our REST API doesn't provide this
durationInSeconds property. That's okay, it doesn't need to match our schema's fields 1 to 1-- that's the beauty of GraphQL!
Open up the
resolvers.js file. Let's tackle the
Track.durationInSeconds resolver first.
Add a new property under the
Track object with the same name as the field,
durationInSeconds. This will be set to our resolver function.
const resolvers = { Query: { /* query resolvers */ }, Mutation: { /* mutation resolvers */ }, Track: { /* Track.author and Track.modules resolvers */ durationInSeconds: () => {} }};
Our schema is expecting an
Int value to be returned here. We're going to take the
length value and map it to this new field. We can access the
length value using the first parameter of the resolver, the
parent, because of the resolver chain.
In the
durationInSeconds resolver, we'll destructure the first parameter for the
length property. We don't need any of the other resolver parameters, and we'll return that
length value right away in the body of the resolver.
durationInSeconds: ({ length }) => length,
We'll do the same with the
Module
durationInSeconds resolver. Let's create a new object for the
Module, and add the
durationInSeconds resolver.
Inside the
resolvers object in
resolvers.js:
Module: { durationInSeconds: ({ length }) => length,},
If our GraphQL server uses a REST API as its only data source, which of the following statements are true?
That's our new field taken care of. Next, we need to mark the
length field as deprecated.
↔️ Schema directives
To mark a field as deprecated, we'll use GraphQL schema directives. A schema directive is indicated with an
@ character, and it decorates a specific symbol in your schema, such as a type or field definition.
Our server (or any other system that interacts with our schema) can then perform custom logic for that symbol based on its directives. For our use case, we'll use one of GraphQL's default directives:
@deprecated.
We apply the
@deprecated directive to a field to indicate that the field is... deprecated! We should always pass this directive a
reason argument, which indicates why it's being deprecated, and which field a client should use instead. This is useful information for the clients querying your graph.
Schema Directives
🗑️Using the
@deprecated directive
Open up the
schema.js file again. In the
Track type, after the return type of the
length field, we'll add the
@deprecated directive, with the
reason as "Use durationInSeconds".
"The track's approximate length to complete, in seconds"length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds")
We'll also update the description while we're here, replacing
in minutes, which is incorrect, with
in seconds.
We'll do this for both the
Track and
Module
length fields.
In the
Module type:
"The module's length in seconds"length: Int @deprecated(reason: "Use durationInSeconds")
And there we go, this was the last change we had to make on the server side!
If you're coding along on your local project, make sure to test your API change before moving on, to confirm you can query the new
durationInSeconds field on both track and module.
Code Challenge!
missionCount field with
completedMissionsCount. Deprecate the
missionCount field, giving it a
reason argument to
use completedMissionsCount. Add a new field for
completedMissionsCount, which is a nullable
Int. Document a helpful description for this field, reusing the same description from
missionCount.
After we've confirmed everything works locally, we're ready to push our change to production. You know the drill: add and commit our changes, push it up to GitHub, hop back to Heroku in our server app, and deploy the branch.
Task!
