💻 Mutation in client-land

Playing with the Explorer was fun, but we do need to run the mutation from user input in our app. So let's move over to client land and send off our mutation using a new hook!

We want to update the number of views just before we navigate from the homepage to the track page. This navigation is happening inside our TrackCard component.

Inside the client/src/containers folder, let's open up the track-card.js file.

At the top, let's start importing from the @apollo/client package. We'll need gql , because we'll be using that same string template literal for our mutation, and we'll also need the useMutation hook to send our mutation to our server.

import { gql , useMutation } from '@apollo/client' ; Copy

Next, let's make a new variable to hold our mutation called INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS , setting it to the gql template literal and adding backticks ( ` ). Inside the backticks, we'll paste the mutation we built previously in Studio, and add a comment to explain what this mutation is for.

export const INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS = gql ` mutation IncrementTrackViewsMutation($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) { incrementTrackViews(id: $incrementTrackViewsId) { code success message track { id numberOfViews } } } ` ; Copy

🎣 The useMutation hook

Because this is a mutation and not a query, we won't be using the useQuery hook we're familiar with. Instead we'll switch to the useMutation hook.

Inside the TrackCard component, we'll start off by calling the hook. It takes in the mutation we set up earlier, INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS , as the first parameter.

The second parameter is an object with a variables key. Here, we'll add the incrementTrackViewsId variable and set it to the id of the track we're navigating to. This id has already been destructured for us at the top from the track prop.

useMutation ( INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS , { variables : { incrementTrackViewsId : id } } ) ; Copy

Now, here's a twist: unlike with useQuery , calling useMutation doesn't actually execute the mutation automatically!

Instead, the useMutation hook returns an array with two elements, which we'll start to destructure here.

const [ incrementTrackViews ] = useMutation ( INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS , { variables : { incrementTrackViewsId : id } } ) ; Copy

The first element is the mutate function we'll use to actually run the mutation later on. We'll call it incrementTrackViews . The second element is an object with information about the mutation: loading , error and data . This component doesn't need it, so we don't have to extract it.

👆🏽 Setting up the onClick

When do we want to run our mutate function? When the user clicks on the card!

Let's add an onClick prop to the CardContainer component and configure it to call our mutate function, incrementTrackViews .

< CardContainer to = { ` /track/ ${ id } ` } onClick = { incrementTrackViews } > Copy

Sending a mutation client-side loading , error and We use hooks to send requests to our GraphQL API from a React client. To send a mutation, we use thehook. This returns an, where the first element is theused to trigger the mutation. The second element is an object with more information about the mutation, such asand. This hook takes in aas the first parameter. It also takes in anobject as the second parameter, where properties likeare set. Drag items from the box to the blanks above useGqlQuery GraphQL operation values variables data options array arguments useMutation useQuery integer mutate function Submit

Which of these are differences between the useQuery and useMutation hooks? The useQuery hook is used to send queries, whereas the useMutation hook is used to send mutations The useQuery hook returns an object, whereas the useMutation hook returns an array The useQuery hook runs automatically on component render, whereas the useMutation hook returns a mutate function needed to trigger the mutation The useQuery hook returns an array, whereas the useMutation hook returns an object Only the useQuery hook accepts variables Submit

1️⃣ One more thing…

One last thing—let's add a console log to check the mutation response when it's completed.

To do this, let's go back to where we set up our useMutation hook and add another property to our options object. The onCompleted property is a callback function that will run when the mutation successfully completes, and it has access to the response that comes back. We'll log the response to the browser console.

const [ incrementTrackViews ] = useMutation ( INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS , { variables : { incrementTrackViewsId : id } , onCompleted : data => { console . log ( data ) ; } } ) ; Copy

Our client app is ready to send off this mutation to the server! Let's see the results of our journey in the last lesson!