🧑🔬 Testing our mutation
Now that we have our schema, data source, and resolvers set up with helpful mutation responses, let's get ready to test our mutation in Apollo Studio Explorer.
Let's start up the server by opening up a new terminal window. Here we'll navigate to the
server folder with
cd server, and run
npm start.
With our server running, let's go to
studio.apollographql.com to connect to our development graph, which is running on
localhost:4000.
First let's check out our schema changelog by clicking on the Schema tab on the left sidebar. We can see that a new type
Mutation was added today, with the
incrementTrackViews field!
We can click on this
incrementTrackViews field to see the Reference tab, where we'll see more details about the mutation, as well as a sidebar on the left to access all the other types in our schema. To open this mutation in the Explorer, let's click on the Play icon.
This takes us to the Explorer page, with the sidebar open and ready for us to start building our first mutation.
Click the ⊕ button beside
incrementTrackViews to add it to our Operations section. This pre-fills some information for us! The syntax should feel familiar because it's the same syntax we've seen so far with our queries, particularly in
Lift-off III where we used arguments and variables.
mutation IncrementTrackViewsMutation($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) { incrementTrackViews(id: $incrementTrackViewsId) { }}
✍️ Building a GraphQL mutation
We start with the
mutation keyword, and then the name of the operation (which the Explorer has named
IncrementTrackViewsMutation for us). Inside the brackets, we've got a variable denoted by the
$ symbol called
incrementTrackViewsId, which is of type
ID and required.
This variable is set in the Variables section below. Right now it's set to
null, so let's change it to the same track ID we've been working with:
c_0.
{"incrementTrackViewsId": "c_0"}
When writing a GraphQL mutation, which keyword should it start with?
As a best practice when writing a GraphQL mutation, which should come immediately after the keyword from the previous question?
Back to the mutation in the Operations panel!
Inside the curly braces is where we list our mutation entry point:
incrementTrackViews. It takes in an
id argument, which we set to the variable
incrementTrackViewsId, the same one we just set to
c_0.
Now inside the second pair of curly braces we can start to add the fields available in our response object. These fields are in the sidebar, making it really easy to build this mutation by clicking on the ⊕ button beside the field.
We want to see the
code, the
success boolean, the
message, and the
track object itself.
Inside the
track object, we want the
id and the
numberOfViews. The number of views is what we're updating, so we want to see the newly updated value after the mutation is hopefully successful. The
id will be used by our Apollo Client cache, which we'll cover a little later when we get to the front-end implementation.
The mutation operation should look like this:
mutation IncrementTrackViewsMutation($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) { incrementTrackViews(id: $incrementTrackViewsId) { code success message track { id numberOfViews } }}
Let's go ahead and run it!
On the right-hand side you can see the fields we expected:
code is 200, the
success flag is
true, the
message says it was successful and we get our newly updated
track back.
When we run the mutation again and again, we can see that the number of views is going up!
In the successful mutation response, where are the values of
code,
success and
message coming from?
Let's see what happens when we change the
incrementTrackViewsId to our silly string "DOESNTEXIST".
{"incrementTrackViewsId": "DOESNTEXIST"}
When we run this mutation, we see the response has
code 404,
success is
false, and the
message says
Could not find track with specified ID. The
track is also set to
null with no data available.
When the mutation fails, where are the values of
code and
message coming from in the response?
Our mutation looks great and doing what it's supposed to! It's time to jump over to client-land.