🧪 Mutation resolvers
We've set up our data source to make a
PATCH call to our REST API. Now it's time to write resolvers to put our data source to work.
In the
server/src folder, let's open up the
resolvers.js file. We need to add another entry to our
resolvers object for our mutation.
We can add it just below our
Query resolvers, and we need to give it the same name as in our schema, which is
Mutation (note the capital M!).
const resolvers = { Query: { // … query resolvers }, Mutation: { // where our new resolver function will go }};
Inside this
Mutation object, we'll add the resolver function for our mutation, which also needs to have the same name as in our schema
incrementTrackViews. And of course, let's add a helpful comment at the top.
// increments a track's numberOfViews propertyincrementTrackViews: (parent, args, context, info) => {},
Which of these are true about the structure of the
resolvers object?
We won't need the
parent argument in this resolver, because it's for a root field in our schema. By convention, we'll just add an underscore. We do need to destructure the second parameter
args to retrieve the
id of the track we're updating. As usual, we'll also destructure the third parameter
context for the
dataSources object. And finally, we have no need for the fourth parameter
info.
Update the resolver function in
resolvers.js:
incrementTrackViews: (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => { // where we'll call the TrackAPI},
In the body of the resolver, we want to call the method we added to our
TrackAPI. As we saw in Lift-off II, we get access to that
TrackAPI through the
dataSources object by configuring it in the Apollo Server options.
So inside the
incrementTrackViews resolver body, we'll call
dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews, passing it the
id from
args.
dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id);
So far, we've always immediately returned the results of our
TrackAPI calls, because the results match the structure required by our schema.
However, in this case, we have 3 fields required by our schema that are not present in the returned response:
code,
success and
message. This makes sense because they are tied to the REST operation status itself, so we need to set those 3 based on that status.
Why can't this resolver immediately return the results of the
TrackAPI call in this case?
📄 Fulfilling the schema requirements
First, let's wait for the
TrackAPI call to finish returning the data. We can do this by making the function
async, then storing the results in a variable called
track, making sure to
await the results.
incrementTrackViews: async (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => { const track = await dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id);},
Next, let's return an object with all the properties needed to fulfill our schema. For now, we'll assume that the API call was successful, and worry about the error handling in the next lesson.
return { code: 200, success: true, message: `Successfully incremented number of views for track ${id}`, track};
So here the
code will return
200, the
success property will be set to
true, and we can return
message to show that the number of views was successfully incremented for this specific track ID. And finally, we can return the modified object,
track.
In the end, the
resolvers object should have a new entry that looks like this:
Mutation: { // increments a track's numberOfViews property incrementTrackViews: async (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => { const track = await dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id); return { code: 200, success: true, message: `Successfully incremented number of views for track ${id}`, track, }; },},
Code Challenge!
assignSpaceship mutation provided in the schema. Use the
dataSources.spaceAPI class and its method
assignSpaceshipToMission, which takes the
spaceshipId and the
missionId as arguments (in that order). This method returns an object with the newly updated
spaceship and
mission. Follow the schema requirements to return an object for the successful result.
code should be
200, success should be
true and
message should say
Successfully assigned spaceship ${spaceshipId} to mission ${missionId}
All right, we've got our successful case resolved, but what happens when our
TrackAPI throws an error? Let's take care of this in the next lesson.