✍️ Updating our schema
To add a mutation, let's go to our schema in our
server/src folder, in the
schema.js file.
We'll start with the
type keyword, then
Mutation, followed by curly braces.
type Mutation {}
We want to increment the number of views for a track, so we'll call this mutation
incrementTrackViews. This mutation needs to know which track to update, so we'll open up parentheses, and inside, we add an argument called
id. This argument's type is
ID, and it's required, so we'll add an exclamation point (
!) at the end.
incrementTrackViews(id: ID!)
We need a return type for this mutation. We could return a single
Track because that's what this mutation updates, but as we saw in the previous lesson, there's a better approach.
Let's create a new type for our mutation response. Following convention, we'll combine the name of our mutation (
IncrementTrackViews) with
Response.
type IncrementTrackViewsResponse {}
This type will have the three fields we mentioned earlier:
code(a non-nullable
Int)
success(a non-nullable
Boolean)
- and
message(a non-nullable
String)
Finally, we'll add the objects that were modified. In our case, we only had one:
track of type
Track. Note that
track can be
null, because our mutation might fail.
Let's also add comments for each of these fields so that it makes our GraphQL API documentation more useful.
"Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation"code: Int!"Indicates whether the mutation was successful"success: Boolean!"Human-readable message for the UI"message: String!"Newly updated track after a successful mutation"track: Track
In the mutation response type (
IncrementTrackViewsResponse), why is the modified object's return type nullable (
track: Track)?
Lastly, we can set the return type of our mutation to this new
IncrementTrackViewsResponse type, and make it non-nullable.
Update the return type of the
incrementTrackViews field in
schema.js:
type Mutation { incrementTrackViews(id: ID!): IncrementTrackViewsResponse!}
Code Challenge!
assignSpaceship. It takes in 2 required arguments: a
spaceshipId of type
ID!, and a
missionId of type
ID!. It should return a non-nullable type
AssignSpaceshipResponse. This return type should return the 3 informational properties discussed above, as well as nullable
spaceship and
mission fields with corresponding return types.
Now that our schema is good to go, let's figure out what endpoints we'll need to use to update our data.