📥 Retrieving module details
To retrieve the module details for a given track, we'll need to use the
GET track/:id/modules endpoint in our REST API.
Let's try out the endpoint, giving it our track ID
c_0 again.
The response we get is an array of modules with the details that we need.
Our track page needs the
id,
title and
length for now. Let's update our
TrackAPI to call this endpoint.
💾 Updating the
RESTDataSource
In the
server/src/datasources folder, open up the
track-api.js file.
Let's create a method called
getTrackModules. It takes a
trackId as a parameter. Inside, it'll make a
get call to the
track/${trackId}/modules endpoint and return the results.
getTrackModules(trackId) { return this.get(`track/${trackId}/modules`);}
Now we can use this new datasource method in our resolver. Let's hop back to the
resolvers.js file in the
server/src folder.
First let's determine where exactly we can place our call to get the details of a track's modules. We know that we need that information in our
track query. But should we add the call here in the
track resolver?
// EXAMPLE ONLY - should we add the getTrackModules call here in the track resolver?track: async (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => { // get track details const track = dataSources.trackAPI.getTrack(id); // get module details for the track const modules = await dataSources.trackAPI.getTrackModules(id); // shape the data in the way that the schema expects it return {...track, modules};};
We certainly could. This is a similar problem to the one we faced in Lift-off II, when we were trying to figure out where to retrieve the author details for each track. We ended up extracting that logic to a different resolver:
Track.author.
Which of these are reasons why we extracted author-fetching logic to a different resolver in Lift-off II? (Hint: Keep reading if you need a refresher and come back to this question when you're ready!)
For the exact same reasons, we'll want to do the same here for our module details. Let's dig deeper into why.
⛓️ Resolver chains
We'll see this particular pattern often in GraphQL. When we write a query, we often have nested objects and fields. Take this query as an example:
query track(id: ‘c_0') { title author { name }}
Remember that a resolver is responsible for populating the data for a field in your schema. It retrieves data from a data source. In our case, we have a resolver for our
track field that retrieves data from the REST API
/track/:id endpoint.
It returns some of the properties our query expects, such as
title. It doesn't have the author name, but it does have the
authorId, which is an ID we can use for another endpoint in our REST API, the
author/:id endpoint.
We could tell this same resolver to make the call to the
author/:id endpoint, and then put together the results in the shape our query expects.
However, this means that the resolver is a bit overworked! If the query doesn't ask for author information, the resolver would still do all of these unnecessary steps.
So instead of putting all of that work on our poor
Query.track resolver, we can create another resolver function for
Track.author. This resolver is responsible for retrieving author information for a specific track. With that, we're forming a resolver chain!
And remember the first parameter in a resolver-- the
parent?
parent refers to the returned data of the preceding resolver function in the chain! That's how we get access to the
authorId from the
track object, in our
Track.author resolver. Additionally, the
Track.author resolver will only be called when the query asks for that field!
This pattern keeps each resolver readable, easy to understand, and more resilient to future changes.
Resolver parameters
args, is an object that contains all the
Drag items from the box to the blanks above
context
info
parent
✍️ Adding a new resolver to the chain
Back to our specific problem, let's use this concept of resolver chains to create a resolver for
Track.modules.
We'll add this resolver right below
Track.author in the
resolvers.js file:
modules: ({id}, _, {dataSources}) => { return dataSources.trackAPI.getTrackModules(id);},
We'll destructure the first parameter to retrieve the
id property from the parent, that's the
id of the track. We don't need the
args parameter, so that can be an underscore, and then destructure the third context parameter for the
dataSources property.
Inside, we can return the results of calling our
dataSources.trackAPI.getTrackModules method, passing in the
id for the track.
And that's it for our resolver! With that, we've got our resolvers, our datasource and our schema all updated and ready to take on our new query.