Our
RESTDataSource is ready to use, but we don't yet have any resolvers to use it!
A resolver's mission is to populate the data for a field in your schema. Your mission is to implement those resolvers!
What exactly is a resolver? A resolver is a function. It has the same name as the field that it populates data for. It can fetch data from any data source, then transforms that data into the shape your client requires.
In
server/src/ we'll start by creating a
resolvers.js file.
In that file, we'll declare a
resolvers constant, assigning it an empty object for now. Let's export it, because we'll need it in our server config options.
const resolvers = {};module.exports = resolvers;
Our
resolvers object's keys will correspond to our schema's types and fields.
To create a resolver for the
tracksForHome field, we'll first add a
Query key to our
resolvers object. The value of that key will be another object that contains the
tracksForHome key.
This
tracksForHome key is where we'll define our resolver function for the corresponding field.
While we're here, let's add a comment above the resolver to clarify what it does.
Inside the
resolvers object:
Query: { // returns an array of Tracks that will be used to populate // the homepage grid of our web client tracksForHome: () => {},}
Which of the following are true about resolvers?
How will our resolvers interact with our data source? This is where
context comes in. Resolver functions have a specific signature with 4 optional parameters:
parent,
args,
context, and
info.
tracksForHome: (parent, args, context, info) => {},
Let's go over each parameter briefly to understand what they're responsible for:
- parent:
parentis the returned value of the resolver for this field's parent. This will be useful when dealing with resolver chains.
- args:
argsis an object that contains all GraphQL arguments that were provided for the field by the GraphQL operation. When querying for a specific item (such as a specific track instead of all tracks), in client-land we'll make a query with an
idargument that will be accessible via this
argsparameter in server-land. We'll cover this further in Lift-off III.
- context:
contextis an object shared across all resolvers that are executing for a particular operation. The resolver needs this context argument to share state, like authentication information, a database connection, or in our case the
RESTDataSource.
- info:
infocontains information about the operation's execution state, including the field name, the path to the field from the root, and more. It's not used as frequently as the others, but it can be useful for more advanced actions like setting cache policies at the resolver level.
What is the
context parameter useful for?
Code Challenge!
spaceCats with all 4 parameters as described above. The function should not return anything.
In this course, we'll be focusing on
context, the third positional argument that's passed to every resolver function. Let's dig into it.