Let's add this
RESTDataSource class to our project.
In the terminal, in our
server/ folder, stop the current process that we started in the project setup section, then run:
npm install apollo-datasource-rest
Once that's done, start up the server again with
npm start.
Next, let's create a folder called
datasources in the
server/src folder, where all our data sources will live. We'll create a file called
track-api.js.
First, we import our
apollo-datasource-rest package.
const {RESTDataSource} = require('apollo-datasource-rest');
This gives us a
RESTDataSource class that we can extend.
We'll declare a class called
TrackAPI that extends
RESTDataSource. While we're here, let's export it before we forget!
class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource { // ...}module.exports = TrackAPI;
Let's define a
constructor method inside the class. Inside, we'll call
super() to make sure we get access to our
RESTDataSource features. We'll also assign our REST API's base url.
class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource { constructor() { super(); this.baseURL = 'https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/'; }}
Code Challenge!
SpaceCatsAPI that extends the
RESTDataSource class. It should have a constructor method. Its baseURL should be set to
https://fake-spacecats-rest-api.cat/. Assume that the
RESTDataSource class has already been imported.
Let's define a method called
getTracksForHome inside our
TrackAPI class. The RESTDataSource class provides helper methods for HTTP requests. In our case, we want to perform a GET request to the
tracks endpoint. Then, we return the results of that call.
Below our
constructor method:
getTracksForHome() { return this.get('tracks');}
Next, it's time to define the
getAuthor method inside our
TrackAPI class. It takes an
authorId as an argument and uses it in a GET call to the
/author/:id endpoint. Then, we return the results of that call.
Below our
getTracksForHome method:
getAuthor(authorId) { return this.get(`author/${authorId}`);}
Note the use of backticks (
`) enclosing the
author/:id endpoint, because we're using string interpolation to add the
authorId at the end.
Nice work! We've got our data source set up and retrieving data from the REST API.
// src/datasources/track-api.jsconst {RESTDataSource} = require('apollo-datasource-rest');class TrackAPI extends RESTDataSource { constructor() { super(); this.baseURL = 'https://odyssey-lift-off-rest-api.herokuapp.com/'; } getTracksForHome() { return this.get('tracks'); } getAuthor(authorId) { return this.get(`author/${authorId}`); }}module.exports = TrackAPI;
Code Challenge!
SpaceCatsAPI class needs 2 methods. The first method is called
getSpaceCats. This method makes a GET request to the
spacecats endpoint and returns the results. The second method is called
getMissions. It takes in a
catId as an argument and makes a GET request to the
spacecats/${catId}/missions endpoint and returns the results. Assume that the
RESTDataSource class has already been imported.