We've got our resolvers and data source ready, but they don't know yet how to work together.
Apollo Server is where all the elements we've built previously (the schema, the resolvers, and the data sources) come together in perfect coordination.
In
server/src/index.js, where we configured our Apollo Server in Part I, we can now replace our mocks with resolvers.
Let's remove the
mocks object, as well as the
mocks property in the
ApolloServer constructor.
Next, let's import our
resolvers file at the top.
const resolvers = require('./resolvers');
And then add it to the
ApolloServer options.
const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers});
1234
That's the resolvers taken care of.
Next, just below our
resolvers import, we'll require
track-api, our data source file (extending
RESTDataSource), and call it
TrackAPI (note the PascalCase convention, as we're dealing with the class here).
const TrackAPI = require('./datasources/track-api');
To connect our server with our
TrackAPI, we'll add the
dataSources key. This is what enables us to access the
dataSources.trackAPI (and its methods) from the
context parameter of our resolvers. Apollo Server takes care of all the plumbing for us, pretty neat!
To learn more about the options that
ApolloServer can receive, check out the documentation.
This is what our server configuration will look like when it's finished:
const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, dataSources: () => { return { trackAPI: new TrackAPI() }; }});
123456789
Code Challenge!
ApolloServer options with the
dataSources key for a
RestDataSource Class named
SpaceCatsAPI, that we need to access at
dataSources.spaceCatsAPI from our resolver. (Watch out, this is case sensitive!)
Why do we need to configure the
dataSources key in
ApolloServer options?
Our server is now fully configured to work with live data.