We've got our resolvers and data source ready, but they don't know yet how to work together.

Apollo Server is where all the elements we've built previously (the schema, the resolvers, and the data sources) come together in perfect coordination.

In server/src/index.js , where we configured our Apollo Server in Part I, we can now replace our mocks with resolvers.

Let's remove the mocks object, as well as the mocks property in the ApolloServer constructor.

Next, let's import our resolvers file at the top.

const resolvers = require ( './resolvers' ) ; Copy

And then add it to the ApolloServer options.

const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers } ) ; 1 2 3 4 Copy

That's the resolvers taken care of.

Next, just below our resolvers import, we'll require track-api , our data source file (extending RESTDataSource ), and call it TrackAPI (note the PascalCase convention, as we're dealing with the class here).

const TrackAPI = require ( './datasources/track-api' ) ; Copy

To connect our server with our TrackAPI , we'll add the dataSources key. This is what enables us to access the dataSources.trackAPI (and its methods) from the context parameter of our resolvers. Apollo Server takes care of all the plumbing for us, pretty neat!

To learn more about the options that ApolloServer can receive, check out the documentation.

This is what our server configuration will look like when it's finished:

const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers , dataSources : ( ) => { return { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) } ; } } ) ; 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Copy

Code Challenge! Configure the ApolloServer options with the dataSources key for a RestDataSource Class named SpaceCatsAPI , that we need to access at dataSources.spaceCatsAPI from our resolver. (Watch out, this is case sensitive!)

Why do we need to configure the dataSources key in ApolloServer options? To gain access to our data sources from each resolver's context parameter. To create a persistent connection to our REST API. Because a DataSource is the only way a resolver can fetch external data. Because Apollo Server throws an error if the dataSources option isn't provided. Submit