🖼 Front-end first steps
Our front-end client is a React app. It uses Reach Router for routing and Emotion for styling components.
Let's open the
client/ directory in our IDE. Within the
src directory we have a few subdirectories:
pages,
containers,
components, and
assets:
📂 client ┣ 📂 src ┃ ┣ 📂 assets ┃ ┣ 📂 components ┃ ┣ 📂 containers ┃ ┣ 📂 pages ┃ ┣ ... ┣ ...
We'll spend most of our time in the
pages/ and
containers/ directories, interacting with our GraphQL server via Apollo Client.
The
components/ folder holds our UI React components. Those are only responsible for displaying the data they receive via props. Those components are already built, because they aren't the focus of this course.
Let's take the app for a spin and see how it looks right now! From the
client/ directory, run:
npm start
The app builds and is then served from port
3000. For now, it's just an empty layout with a navigation bar, a title, a logo, a background, and... that's it.
Task!