💾 Data!
Before we get our hands dirty, we need to answer one important question: What data do we need to build our feature?
Let's take a look at the mockup our design team sketched for us. This is what the homepage should look like: a nice clean card grid.
Before you continue, take a moment to review the mockup and determine which information we'll probably need to populate a single card.
Task!
Based on the mockup, it looks like we'll need the following information for each learning track:
- Title
- Thumbnail image
- Length (estimated duration)
- Module count
- Author name
- Author picture
The graph
Looking at the list above, we can start to think about our app's data as a collection of objects (such as learning tracks and authors) and relationships between objects (such as each learning track having an author).
Now, if we think of each object as a node and each relationship as an edge between two nodes, we can think of our entire data model as a graph of nodes and edges. This is called our application's graph.
Here's an incomplete representation of our application's graph, based entirely on our mockup's data requirements:
Which of these accurately describes a graph?
Our job in the next couple lessons is to define this graph structure using a schema.