✏️ Let's define that schema

With our IDE opened to our freshly checked out Catstronauts project, let's navigate to the server/src/ directory. In there, we'll create a new schema.js file.

To get started with our schema, we'll need a couple packages first: apollo-server and graphql .

The graphql package provides the core logic for parsing and validating GraphQL queries.

The apollo-server package provides a full-fledged, spec-compliant GraphQL server with some nice utilities like the gql template literal that we'll use in a moment.

From the server/ directory, run the following:

npm install apollo-server graphql Copy

Now in schema.js , let's obtain the gql template literal from apollo-server :

const { gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ) ; Copy

What is this gql thing we're importing? It's a tagged template literal, used for wrapping GraphQL strings like the schema definition we're about to write.

This converts GraphQL strings into the format that Apollo libraries expect when working with operations and schemas, and it also enables syntax highlighting.

Next, let's declare a typeDefs (short for "type definitions") constant, assigning the gql template where our definitions will go. While we're at it, let's export typeDefs now, because we'll need it for our server file later on.

const typeDefs = gql ` # Schema definitions go here ` ; module . exports = typeDefs ; Copy

Note the use of backticks ( ` ) with the gql tag, not to be confused with single quotes ( ' ).

Great, we're ready to define our types. Referring back to our mockup, we identified that we need the following data for each learning track:

Title

Thumbnail

Length

ModulesCount

Author name

Author picture

How do we organize this data into types?

Well, we could create a single type named Track , shove all those fields into it, and call it a day. But would that make sense from a business domain point of view? Not really. For starters, a single author might create multiple tracks, and that author's information would be needlessly duplicated across multiple locations. Instead, we need to think in terms of standalone entities. We'll start with two: Track s and Author s.

The Track type

We'll start with the type Track that represents a particular learning track. Let's define the type and add a description right away:

"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic" type Track { } Copy

Now for the track's fields, we'll have:

id of type ID!

of type title of type String!

of type author of type Author! (we'll define the Author type when we're done with Track )

of type (we'll define the type when we're done with ) thumbnail of type String (a URL to the image for the track's card)

of type (a URL to the image for the track's card) length of type Int

of type modulesCount of type Int

Here's our complete Track type:

"A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic" type Track { id : ID ! title : String ! author : Author ! thumbnail : String length : Int modulesCount : Int } Copy

How do we determine which of these fields should be allowed to be null? One approach is to make the schema reflect our "business" domain rules. In our case, a track could exist without a thumbnail for instance, but a track without a title or author doesn't make any sense from our "business" point of view.

What does an exclamation mark after a field's type indicate? The field has a default value. The field is a scalar type. The field's value can be null. The field's value can't be null. Submit

Add some nice descriptions for each of these fields, then let's move on to the Author type.

The Author type

"Author of a complete Track or a Module" type Author { } Copy

The Author type contains only three fields:

id of type ID!

of type name of type String!

of type photo of type String

Here's the complete type:

"Author of a complete Track or a Module" type Author { id : ID ! name : String ! photo : String } Copy

Excellent, our first feature is now fully represented in our schema. These are the data types we'll be able to retrieve.

We're still missing one piece though: how to tell the GraphQL server what to retrieve when we query it. Remember, we don't have multiple specific endpoints to target different types like a REST API does. Instead, we define a special Query type.

The Query type

The Query type is defined like any other object type:

type Query { } Copy

The fields of this type are entry points into the rest of our schema. These are the top-level fields that our client can query for.

For now, we're only interested in fetching the track list for our homepage. Let's name that specific query tracksForHome to make it as descriptive as possible. We want this query to return a non-null list of non-null Track s. We'll also add a nice description:

type Query { "Get tracks array for homepage grid" tracksForHome : [ Track ! ] ! } Copy

Our schema is now fully defined to support our first feature! Here's how the whole schema looks:

type Query { "Get tracks array for homepage grid" tracksForHome : [ Track ! ] ! } "A track is a group of Modules that teaches about a specific topic" type Track { id : ID ! "The track's title" title : String ! "The track's main author" author : Author ! "The track's main illustration to display in track card or track page detail" thumbnail : String "The track's approximate length to complete, in minutes" length : Int "The number of modules this track contains" modulesCount : Int } "Author of a complete Track" type Author { id : ID ! "Author's first and last name" name : String ! "Author's profile picture url" photo : String } Copy

Which of these are always true about the Query type? It contains a field for every other schema type. It defines entry points into our schema. It defines what data clients can query in our schema. Its fields cannot be null. Submit

Now that our base schema is ready, we can start working on our GraphQL server.