🛠 Back-end first steps

On the back-end side, our first goal is to create a GraphQL server that can:

Receive an incoming GraphQL query from our client Validate that query against our newly created schema Populate the queried schema fields with mocked data Return the populated fields as a response

The Apollo Server library helps us implement this server quickly, painlessly, and in a production-ready way.

In the server/src/ folder, open index.js .

To create our server, we'll use the apollo-server package that we installed previously. From that package, we'll only need the named export ApolloServer , so we'll declare that constant between curly braces. Just below, we'll import our typeDefs from our schema.js file:

const { ApolloServer } = require ( 'apollo-server' ) ; const typeDefs = require ( './schema' ) ; Copy

Next, we'll create an instance of the ApolloServer class and pass it our typeDefs in its options object:

const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; Copy

Note: We're using shorthand property notation with implied keys, because we've named our constant with the matching key ( typeDefs ).

Finally, to start it up, we'll call the async listen method. When it resolves, it logs a nice little message letting us know that our server is indeed up and running:

server . listen ( ) . then ( ( ) => { console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running! 🔉 Listening on port 4000 📭 Query at https://studio.apollographql.com/dev ` ) ; } ) ; Copy

Save your changes. From the terminal, we'll launch our server with npm run start (make sure you're in the server/ folder).

We get the log message and...not much else! We have a running server, but that's it. Floating in the vacuum of localhost space without access to any data, it's a sad and lonely server for now. 😿

Which of these are purposes of a GraphQL server? Receiving incoming GraphQL queries Validating GraphQL queries against our schema Exposing a separate endpoint for each schema type Returning populated schema fields as a response Creating GraphQL queries Submit

Even though our server isn't connected to any data sources yet, it would be great to be able to send the server a test query and get a valid response. Fortunately, ApolloServer provides a way to do exactly that, using mocked data.

To enable basic mocked data, we could provide mocks:true to the ApolloServer constructor, like so:

const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , mocks : true } ) ; Copy

This instructs Apollo Server to populate every queried schema field with a placeholder value (such as Hello World for String fields).

However, Hello World isn't a very realistic value for the title of a track or the URL of an author's picture! To serve mocked data that's closer to reality, we'll pass an object to the mocks property instead of just true . This object contains functions that provide the mocked data we want the server to return for each queried field.

Here's our mocks object:

const mocks = { Track : ( ) => ( { id : ( ) => 'track_01' , title : ( ) => 'Astro Kitty, Space Explorer' , author : ( ) => { return { name : 'Grumpy Cat' , photo : 'https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1606816219/kitty-veyron-sm_mctf3c.jpg' } ; } , thumbnail : ( ) => 'https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg' , length : ( ) => 1210 , modulesCount : ( ) => 6 } ) } ; Copy

This object defines mock values for all of the fields of a Track object (including the Author object it contains). We pass this object to the ApolloServer constructor like so:

const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , mocks } ) ; Copy

With mocks enabled, Apollo Server always returns exactly two entries for every list field.

To get more entries at a time, let's say 6, we'll add a Query.tracksForHome to our mocks object and return an Array of that given length like so: [...new Array(6)] .

const mocks = { Query : ( ) => ( { tracksForHome : ( ) => [ ... new Array ( 6 ) ] } ) , Track : ( ) => ( { id : ( ) => 'track_01' , title : ( ) => 'Astro Kitty, Space Explorer' , author : ( ) => { return { name : 'Grumpy Cat' , photo : 'https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1606816219/kitty-veyron-sm_mctf3c.jpg' } ; } , thumbnail : ( ) => 'https://res.cloudinary.com/dety84pbu/image/upload/v1598465568/nebula_cat_djkt9r.jpg' , length : ( ) => 1210 , modulesCount : ( ) => 6 } ) } ; 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Copy

Which of these are true about querying Apollo Server without a connected data source? You can configure custom mocked responses for every schema field. Apollo Server rejects incoming requests if it is not connected to a data source. You can enable default mocked responses for every schema field. Submit

Code Challenge! Create a mock object with a type SpaceCat , an id of spacecat_01, and a title of 'spacecat pioneer'