Testing on Studio

Review the mockup again to determine the 2 data objects you need and what details you need from each of them. Remember to add the id for each module! Though it's not displayed in the mockup, you'll need it for the logic to display the currently watched module. Build the query using the Apollo Studio Explorer. Give the query a helpful name that describes what it’s retrieving. Set values to test in the Variables section. You can use c_0 for the track id, and l_0 for the module id. Run the query and review the data to make sure you have everything you need!