Project Setup

cmd+click on the URL in your terminal to open it in your browser, or you can open it right here: studio.apollographql.com/dev

If you're already logged in to Apollo Studio, this link takes you directly to the Explorer. If this is your first time, you need to create a free Apollo account first. Feel free to sign up with your GitHub account or with your email address, whichever you prefer.

You'll be redirected to finalize account creation. Everything should be pre-filled to make the process seamless, but feel free to make edits. Then click Create account.

The final step is to confirm the pre-filled details to connect Studio to your development server:

For this lesson, keep the settings as they are, in particular:

Graph type: Development

Development Endpoint: http://localhost:4000

Click Create Graph to create a new development graph that's connected to your local server. A development graph is only accessible to you, and it stays updated with any changes you make to your server's schema.