🎯 Your goal is to display the query results on the Catstronauts app module page.
Page Setup Tasks
Query Fetching Tasks
Route Solution
The
Module component imported in
client/pages/index.js.
import Module from './module';
The new
Module route inside the
Router children, with its correct path.
<Module path="/track/:trackId/module/:moduleId" />
Module Page Solution
The finished
module.js file in
client/src/pages should look something like this:
import React from 'react';import {useQuery, gql} from '@apollo/client';import {Layout, ModuleDetail, QueryResult} from '../components';/** * GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK gql query to retrieve a specific module and its parent track, * both needed for the ModuleDetail component */export const GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK = gql` query getModuleAndParentTrack($moduleId: ID!, $trackId: ID!) { module(id: $moduleId) { id title content videoUrl } track(id: $trackId) { id title modules { id title length } } }`;/** * Module page fetches both parent track and module's data from the gql query GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK * and feeds them to the Module detail component */const Module = ({moduleId, trackId}) => { const {loading, error, data} = useQuery(GET_MODULE_AND_PARENT_TRACK, { variables: {moduleId, trackId} }); return ( <Layout fullWidth> <QueryResult error={error} loading={loading} data={data}> <ModuleDetail track={data?.track} module={data?.module} /> </QueryResult> </Layout> );};export default Module;
And that’s it! Remember that if you get stuck, you can find the full solution of a working app in the repo’s
final folder.